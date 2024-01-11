wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Confronted By Multiple Challengers On AEW Dynamite
Samoa Joe found himself with several potential challengers on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Joe come out to the ring and cut a promo, talking about how he is changing some things as AEW World Champion. Joe said that anyone worthy can challenge him for the title, which led to Swerve Strickland and Hangman coming out and saying making their case for title shots.
After Page and Swerve left, HOOK came out to the ring and told Joe that he would see him next week.
Samoa Joe is making some changes in the Challenger Protocol for HIS #AEW World Championship.
Watch #AEWDynamite: Homecoming LIVE on TBS!@SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/9O9OGexqBx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 11, 2024
Swerve Strickland isn't waiting!
Watch #AEWDynamite: Homecoming LIVE on TBS!@SwerveConfident pic.twitter.com/sqIOmwXA5W
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 11, 2024
Through Swerve or not, “Hangman” Adam Page wants to make the #AEW World Championship his!
Watch #AEWDynamite: Homecoming LIVE on TBS!
“Hangman” Adam Page | @SwerveConfident | @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/KqKO0IWTen
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 11, 2024
HOOK made a HUGE challenge on #AEWCollision for Samoa Joe’s #AEW World Championship, but will Joe accept?
Watch #AEWDynamite: Homecoming LIVE on TBS!@730HOOK | @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/hTdNmwNFhI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 11, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Who Is Backstage for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Update on Mercedes Mone
- Backstage Notes for This Week’s WWE Raw & NXT TV Tapings
- Matt Riddle Claims He Was Supposed to Win the 2022 Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar Changed the Finish
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why Mercedes Mone Joining AEW Won’t Boost Business