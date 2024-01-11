Samoa Joe Confronted By Multiple Challengers On AEW Dynamite

Samoa Joe found himself with several potential challengers on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Joe come out to the ring and cut a promo, talking about how he is changing some things as AEW World Champion. Joe said that anyone worthy can challenge him for the title, which led to Swerve Strickland and Hangman coming out and saying making their case for title shots.

After Page and Swerve left, HOOK came out to the ring and told Joe that he would see him next week.

Samoa Joe is making some changes in the Challenger Protocol for HIS #AEW World Championship. Watch #AEWDynamite: Homecoming LIVE on TBS!@SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/9O9OGexqBx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 11, 2024