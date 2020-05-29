Samoa Joe Considered ‘Permanent’ Member of RAW Announce Team

Samoa Joe recently returned to commentary on RAW as he is still waiting to get cleared from a concussion that kept him out of action. According to the The Wrestling Observer Newsletter however, Joe is considered by WWE to be a ‘permanent’ member of the announce team.

Joe was brought on to replace Jerry Lawler due to Lawler’s risk as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it seems Joe will be on the team indefinitely. If he is cleared, he may still continue in the role, but occasionally have matches. Obviously they may also change their minds if they think they need him as a full-time wrestler. For now, it seems Joe is just an announcer.