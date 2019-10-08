wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Dealing With A Broken Thumb
– Mike Johnson at PWInsider reports that Samoa Joe is currently sidelined with a broken thumb. There is no timetable for when he will return, though he is waiting to be cleared.
Joe last wrestled on 9/9 WWE Raw in the King of the Ring semifinals triple threat match. Baron Corbin won the match and went on to become King of the Ring.
