wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Defeats Wardlow on AEW Dynamite, Cuts His Hair Off After
Samoa Joe retained the AEW TNT Championship on this week’s Dynamite against Wardlow, then cut off his opponent’s hair. Joe defeated Wardlow in the main event of Wednesday’s show, making Wardlow pass out to the Coquina Clutch to hold onto his championship.
After the match, Joe nailed Wardlow with the title and went under the ring, coming out with a toolbox from which he took some scissors. He headbutted the referee and went after Wardlow’s hair, cutting his man bun off. Darby Allin’s music then played and Allin came up behind Joe to nail him with a skateboard, then posed with the title after Joe fled the ring.
Joe has held the title for 40 days, having won it from Wardlow at AEW Full Gear.
.@SamoaJoe is NOT done with @RealWardlow!
It’s #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/LvjUL0CiuT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2022
The disrespect by TNT Champion @SamoaJoe is met by a surprise attack by former TNT Champion @DarbyAllin!
What an incredible night of action it has been at the #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash on TBS! pic.twitter.com/yVPgRAGfpi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Lance Archer Clarifies Shots at AEW In Recent Promo, Says He’s Grateful To Be There
- Eric Bischoff Isn’t Sure Why His Relationship With Ric Flair Broke Down
- Dax Harwood On His Heat With Road Dogg, How Road Dogg Buried Him To Front Office
- Vince McMahon Was Reportedly Very Opposed to No-Cut Clauses In WWE Contracts