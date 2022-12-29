Samoa Joe Defeats Wardlow on AEW Dynamite, Cuts His Hair Off After

Samoa Joe retained the AEW TNT Championship on this week’s Dynamite against Wardlow, then cut off his opponent’s hair. Joe defeated Wardlow in the main event of Wednesday’s show, making Wardlow pass out to the Coquina Clutch to hold onto his championship.

After the match, Joe nailed Wardlow with the title and went under the ring, coming out with a toolbox from which he took some scissors. He headbutted the referee and went after Wardlow’s hair, cutting his man bun off. Darby Allin’s music then played and Allin came up behind Joe to nail him with a skateboard, then posed with the title after Joe fled the ring.

Joe has held the title for 40 days, having won it from Wardlow at AEW Full Gear.