Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Samoa Joe Defends His Recent Verbal Attacks on Jeff Hardy, JJ Dillon On Sharing His Wrestling Experience With Today’s Talent

December 5, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
samoa joe wwe smackdown

– On last night’s WWE Smackdown, Samoa Joe continued his verbal assault on Jeff Hardy by bringing up Hardy’s past substance abuse issues. He defended himself on Twitter…

– JJ Dillon recently spoke with Wrestlezone’s Dominic DeAngelo, and spoke about sharing his experience with today’s talent…

My days in the ring have dwindled down, so I have all of this wealth of knowledge and experience. People like Shawn [Blanchard] say ‘wow, if I’m a big important match, especially if my opponent’s got somebody in the corner, I’d like to top them and have you in my corner. I figured that way I’m going to have an advantage before the bell even rings.’ I take that as a compliment, and that’s why I’m here.

article topics :

Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading