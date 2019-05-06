Samoa Joe Discusses Squashing Rey Mysterio, On What Being in WWE Means to Him

— Samoa Joe was recently interviewed on 99.5 WKDQ radio where he spoke of his match with Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 35 as well as what it’s like to be in WWE.

On his swift defeat of Mysterio at WrestleMania 35: “I actually set a record for quickest title defense in WrestleMania history at a stunning 55 seconds. And if you wanna see something similar to that, I’ve got the Miz lined up in Athensville and I’m planning on repeating that performance, so don’t blink.”

On new opponents he wants to face on Raw: “We got guys like Braun Strowman, large head, can absorb a lot of punishment, thankfully I give out a lot. We got guys like Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, a veritable cornucopia of potential challengers to the champ.”

What being in the WWE means to him: “It’s always fantastic to get an opportunity to play in the biggest game. I’ve been around the world, I’ve worked in about every organization you can think of. And I find myself here now in WWE, finding success, it’s always a very special thing. And it’s always great to be able to reach out and meet a fanbase that you’d really never get to meet, we go all over the world. We travel all over the planet and to be out there and experience our fans, it’s always special.”

On the inspiration of his entrance music: “[It’s] absolutely Godzilla. I want it to sound exactly like Godzilla, assaulting Tokyo, kicking over skyscrapers and they said ‘I’ve got just the thing’.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit 99.5 WKDQ with an h/t to 411mania.com.