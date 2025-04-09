– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, AEW star Samoa Joe discussed being a Samoan wrestler who is not related to a larger wrestling family in the business and wanting to forge his own name. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Samoa Joe on being one of the few Samoan wrestlers not related to a bigger family: “I mean, there’s a few. But it just became a funny thing because when I came up in the indies, a lot of Samoan guys who were around would kind of claim, ‘Oh yeah dude, I’m Rock’s cousin.'”

On not wanting to live off of another family’s name: “And to me, I was always like, ‘I don’t want to be living off a family name that isn’t mine.’ So I was always real meticulous about being like, ‘Nah, I’m not an Anoa’i, but they’re an awesome family and they paved the way.’ But yeah, I was really kind of adamant, like, I was gonna make my own name.”