Samoa Joe Reflects On Working For Dixie Carter In TNA, Talks Biggest Differences Working For TNA & WWE

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Samoa Joe discussed working for Dixie Carter in TNA, the biggest differences between TNA and WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Samoa Joe on working with Dixie Carter in TNA and his experience with the company: “As far as my opinion of Dixie Carter, she’s a wonderful woman. Great, great lady. She came in there and gave her all when it came to TNA and really took some risks. Some worked out, some didn’t. I say this, I don’t have anything bad to say about Dixie Carter. She helped me buy my first house, and they did good business by me. TNA, at the time, maybe not for everybody, but I know up until almost the very end there, business was always on point, checks were on time, and they did good by me. I don’t have a lot of the same negativity others may share because they did good by me and did good in my eyes.”

On the biggest differences between TNA and WWE: “TNA, obviously the locker room was awesome. The backstage at times could be chaotic, but it was very, very easy going in a good way, especially in TNA. A lot of people definitely wanted to work together to help each other and help get each other over. It had a very communal vibe. In NXT, I was fortunate to come into the same thing. NXT was more of a developmental brand when I first got in and still is an evolving version of that now. The amount of organization was one of tenfold obviously. That was a big adjustment. When you get to WWE, it’s just a whole other animal. TV production is so much bigger, different cities, location issues, there’s always a new crisis every week just based on the nature of having to take this giant circus traveling every week to film it. You get used to working in an inherently chaotic environment just by the very nature of what it is. I will say this, the consistent thing is I can’t say that I’ve ever been in a locker room my entire career that hasn’t been stellar. I’ve been very fortunate from ROH to TNA to WWE, I’ve had nothing but really great experiences with the guys in the locker room, the girls in the locker room, the production people, and everybody in general. I’m fortunate.”

