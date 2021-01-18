wrestling / News

Samoa Joe Donates Hair to Charity

January 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
samoa joe wwe smackdown Samoa Joe's

Samoa Joe has donated his hair to a good cause. Joe posted to Instagram on Sunday noting that he had donated his hair to the non-profit CWHL, aka Children With Hair Loss. The organization helps provide human hair replacement to those children and young adults who are suffering from medically-related hair loss.

Joe posted:

“It was a good run, hopefully it will find a better purpose at @cwhl_org . #cutpasslove”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Samoa Joe, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading