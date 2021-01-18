wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Donates Hair to Charity
January 17, 2021 | Posted by
Samoa Joe has donated his hair to a good cause. Joe posted to Instagram on Sunday noting that he had donated his hair to the non-profit CWHL, aka Children With Hair Loss. The organization helps provide human hair replacement to those children and young adults who are suffering from medically-related hair loss.
Joe posted:
“It was a good run, hopefully it will find a better purpose at @cwhl_org . #cutpasslove”
More Trending Stories
- Eddie Kingston On His Speech After Brodie Lee Tribute Show, Being Seen as a Locker Room Leader
- John Cena Makes First WWE Appearance In Almost A Year In Official Wrestlemania Announcement
- Ric Flair Credits Hulk Hogan With Getting Him Through Hard Times
- Taylor Wilde On The Impact Wrestling Knockouts Division Getting Back To Where it Was Before ‘The Hogan Invasion’