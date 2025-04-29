– During a recent interview with The Express, AEW star Samoa Joe discussed his upcoming AEW World Title bout against reigning champion Jon Moxley. Below are some highlights:

Samoa Joe on facing Jon Moxley: “Moxley’s without a doubt a very chaotic and very unpredictable opponent, but you know, the best way to handle guys like that is just to keep walking forward straight, [and] smashing them in the face.”

On his 645-day run as ROH World Champion: “Back in ’04, it was about the journey to the mountaintop. Now, it’s about understanding the weight of standing on top. Once you’re up there, everyone wants to throw you back down.”

ON what it means to hold a title in wrestling: “A characteristic that’s indicative of the people who have been great in this business is the ability to deliver when it counts. When you are the main event and world champion, you’re expected to make sure that the fans are given their full and greatest amount of satisfaction and happiness. That solely falls on your shoulders.”

Samoa Joe challenges Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title on the Beach Break edition of Dynamite on Wednesday, May 14. The event will be held at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. It will air live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST, and it will be simulcast on Max.