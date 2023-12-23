– During a recent interview with Niko Knows Best, top AEW World Title contender Samoa Joe addressed recently vacating the ROH TV Title to pursue the AEW World Championship. Below are some highlights via WrestlingInc.com):

Samoa Joe on vacating the ROH TV Title: “Championships can be a gift and a curse, especially in the world of professional wrestling. You have competitors and opponents waiting in line, defenses you have to make that are gonna keep you away from the path to the AEW World Championship.”

On how relinquishing the title was a tough decision: “Relinquishing the ROH Television Title allowed me to keep that focus and really pursue the AEW World Championship, and that’s what I’m gonna do. It wasn’t an easy decision.”

Samoa Joe challenges MJF for the AEW World Title at AEW Worlds End on Saturday, December 30. The event will be held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.