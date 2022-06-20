Samoa Joe Explains Why He Didn’t Send In A Video For Impact Wrestling Slammiversary

As previously reported, several former Impact stars submitted videos for last night’s Slammiversary PPV, which celebrated the company’s 20th anniversary. This included AJ Styles, Sting and Kurt Angle. However, some fans wondered why Samoa Joe didn’t appear or submit a video for the show. In a post on Twitter, Joe explained his absence.

He wrote: “Dearest cackling hens. I wasn’t asked, or available, and it should not mar a great milestone set by Impact. Happy Anniversary, and my best going forward to all involved.”