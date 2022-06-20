wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Explains Why He Didn’t Send In A Video For Impact Wrestling Slammiversary
June 20, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, several former Impact stars submitted videos for last night’s Slammiversary PPV, which celebrated the company’s 20th anniversary. This included AJ Styles, Sting and Kurt Angle. However, some fans wondered why Samoa Joe didn’t appear or submit a video for the show. In a post on Twitter, Joe explained his absence.
He wrote: “Dearest cackling hens. I wasn’t asked, or available, and it should not mar a great milestone set by Impact. Happy Anniversary, and my best going forward to all involved.”
Dearest cackling hens. I wasn’t asked, or available, and it should not mar a great milestone set by Impact. Happy Anniversary, and my best going forward to all involved .
— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) June 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Update On Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo After Huge Bump At Impact Slammiversary
- Mandy Rose in a White Bikini, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Note On WWE Raw Talent Waiting Extended Period of Time In Ring Before Main Event Matches
- More Details On WWE Allegedly Burying Stephanie McMahon After Hiatus Announcement, If Current Vince Scandal Is Related