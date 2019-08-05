WWE News: Samoa Joe Gets Fined In Storyline, Natalya Calls Becky ‘Disgusting’, Backstage Footage from RAW Reunion

– WWE posted this video today showing Samoa Joe arriving at the Pittsburgh airport for tonight’s RAW. A man approached him and asked him if he is behind the Roman Reigns forklift incident from Smackdown last week, which resulted in Joe getting angry and pushing the man/his phone. As part of the story, WWE stated they have fined Joe “an undisclosed amount” for the incident.

– Here’s a video of Natalya cutting another promo on Becky Lynch, calling her “disgusting” and a “disgrace” and adding that she isn’t the person she once knew.

– WWE released this video today from tonight’s episode of “Day Of” with backstage footage from RAW Reunion. The episode will air after RAW tonight on WWE Network.