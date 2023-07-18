Samoa Joe on Getting in the Ring With CM Punk One More Time

– Under the Ring recently interviewed AEW star Samoa Joe, who discussed his long-awaited rematch with CM Punk from AEW Collision earlier this month. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Samoa Joe on CM Punk: “It’s really to be expected. I’ve found that throughout my career, the same cast of characters pop up. Punk is definitely in that realm of those cast of characters. To see us back in the ring against each other one more time, it’s no big surprise.”

On what was different about his recent match with Punk: “Just experience, a treasure trove of experience. When we first locked up, we were very new in the industry and still very much a journeyman learning. You never stop learning, but at the same time, we definitely knew a hell of a lot less back then.”

Punk defeated Joe on AEW Collision in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Cup.