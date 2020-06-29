wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Gives Hopeful Message For Fans After Recent Bad News
June 29, 2020 | Posted by
It’s been a bad year for wrestling fans, particularly thanks to the #SpeakingOut movement and the COVID-19 pandemic. Samoa Joe decided to send out a more hopeful message to everyone going through bad times.
He wrote “Despite what you may be flooded with on your respective timelines, know that the good people of this world still outnumber the bad, and you have descended from those who survived, and overcame perilous times like these in the past.”
— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) June 29, 2020
