Samoa Joe Has No Timetable For His In-Ring Return

Samoa Joe’s been out of action for a while now, and he provided an update on his injury status during a recent interview. Joe, who has been working commentary during his extended time off, spoke with Sportskeeda to give an update and noted that he doesn’t know exactly when he’ll be able to return to the ring.

“As far as the timetable, no,” the Raw star said. “But I just want to reassure people that you know this point, WWE medical is doing the best for my health and my well-being, and I’m appreciative of it, so we’re taking our time. We’re making sure that I’m as healthy as I can be. And we are… Yeah, I think that’s essentially it, you know, I’m not putting a timetable on it because the type of injury is not something that I want to rush, obviously, for obvious reasons. So, yeah, I mean, that’s essentially the update.”

He continued, “I mean, and obviously, too, there’s been some holdups from a technical standpoint with the pandemic going on and availability of medical personnel, but for the most part, we’re taking a careful, measured approach, and though I don’t think my in-ring career is over by a longshot I’m appreciative of the recovery time. And that my health is being respected at a premium.”

Joe has been out of the ring since February of last year, when he reportedly suffered a concussion during a photo shoot and then was suspended 30 days due to a Wellness Policy violation.