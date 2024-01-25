Samoa Joe Praises HOOK, Talks Criticism Of HOOK Kicking Out Of His Finisher

Samoa Joe had a lot of praise for HOOK after their AEW World Championship match on last week’s Dynamite. Joe defeated HOOK in a tough match on last week’s show, and he spoke with WrestleZone’s Matt Black for a new interview where he talked about the match. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On HOOK: “I mean, what a tough kid. Of all the lambs that I’ve slaughtered lately, that was by far the toughest sheep that I have ever encountered. I mean, no, let’s be honest here. HOOK, he’s very young, he’s a very tough and very durable individual and incredibly strong for his size, I will admit that. But when it comes down to it, he’s the type of dangerous individual that I knew I needed to squelch immediately. You gotta go after the dangers in this world, and that’s a very, very dangerous young man who’s still becoming the predator that someday he hopes to be. But I was more than happy to remind him of his place in the grander scheme of things and how the food chain works.”

On fans criticizing HOOK kicking out of the Muscle Buster: “I say they should their grievances. They should tweet about it, and they should Instagram about it, and they should let the works know about their displeasure about what happened during that. I think it needs to be that way, it needs to be unadulterated, unfiltered. You need to say what you think and get out there and let the world know how you feel about it. I thought it was a damn travesty myself. I agree with you. It was ridiculous, and I can’t believe it happened, and it’s disgusting, and it’s wrong. Let’s get together, man, get a petition. I didn’t see no petition yet. Are y’all serious about this? We need a petition. I’ll be the first to sign. It’s gross. That’s what I think. Let the free man speak the free word.”