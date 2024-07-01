wrestling / News
Samoa Joe, Hook & Katsuyori Shibata Defeat Learning Tree & Jeff Cobb At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door
Samoa Joe, Hook & Katsuyori Shibata put down Chris Jericho, Big Bill and Jeff Cobb in trios action at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The three babyfaces picked up the win at Sunday’s PPV, with HOOK hitting a Judas Effect on Jericho for the win.
You can see clips from the match below. Our live coverage of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is here.
