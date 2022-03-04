Samoa Joe Isn’t Surprised That Cesaro Left WWE

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Samoa Joe spoke about the news that Cesaro left the WWE late last month and said that it didn’t surprise him. Here are highlights:

On if he’s surprised that Cesaro didn’t stay in WWE: “No, I’m not. Obviously, Cesaro is a tremendously skilled athlete, I think very highly of him as a person and as a grappler. Tremendously talented. You know, he’s a guy that has options. I think Cesaro has toed the line above and beyond during his tenure with WWE, I think. He’s been one of the most consistent performers year after year, and a dependable guy. I think really, we talk about, ‘the world’s your oyster,’ I think that’s very much the case for Cesaro.”

On Cesaro’s future: “There’s going to be tons of opportunities for him, tons of interest, and there should be. This guy, he’s still in his prime, he’s still ready to rock and roll. Very healthy, very, very focused, he has that, probably a renewed focus on life now. So, I am looking forward to seeing what happens with Cesaro here in the coming future.”