Samoa Joe Joins Dean Muhtadi’s Paragon Talent Group

Wrestling Inc reports that AEW World Champion Samoa Joe is now being represented by Dean ‘Mojo Rawley’ Muhtadi’s Paragon Talent Group. The talent agency was founded by Muhtadi and Steven Kaye in 2021. It also represents talent like Nia Jax, Claudio Castagnoli and Moose.

Joe is not under an exclusive agreement, as he is also represented by a theatrical agent. He will work with Paragon for PR opportunities, conventions and more.

Muhtadi said: “Paragon Talent Group is hyped to be working with Samoa Joe on a signing tour at some of the biggest conventions in the world, beginning this Spring at C2E2 in Chicago.“