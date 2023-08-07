Samoa Joe Says He Knew Roman Reigns Would Be ‘The One’ in WWE

Samoa Joe had some experience with Roman Reigns during his time in WWE, and he says he knew Reigns would make it to where he is today. The ROH TV Champion spoke with Metro for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below:

On Reigns’ current run: “Just understand that a lot of what you see today, I saw back then and knew it was inevitable… That’s the biggest thing that I can take away from Roman and being in the ring with him, I realised that, ‘Yep, this is gonna be the one.’ I knew it just took time, and him doing his thing, and then finally getting the opportunity to be something that he’s more comfortable being. And there we go!’”

On his transition to WWE when he signed there: “I had a career in front of people my entire life so that part of it wasn’t a mental issue for me. Being in front of people or making a fool of yourself in a large crowd of strangers was never a fear of mine or something that entered my head because, whatever. [laugh] For me, it was a relatively quick realisation of who I am and what I want to portray in the ring. But it can take a while for a lot of people, just through time, effort, and going through the experience of being in the industry – it’ll turn you into a character!”

On avoiding his own embarassing moments: “Not a whole lot! I was pretty flawless and perfect coming up, it was freaky! “He never messes up!” ‘I know, I hit every time, it’s cray.’ [laughs] Nothing really embarrassing – sometimes I try to make stuff up and people are like, ‘That didn’t happen!’ You’re right! I’m too good!”