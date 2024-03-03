– During a recent appearance on AEW Unrestricted, AEW World Champion Samoa discussed his upcoming title defense scheduled for later tonight at AEW Revolution. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Samoa Joe on the decisions that led to this title match: “In some ways, a little bit betrayed by the decisions made that led to this point. Mainly, I’m pretty excited about the pay-per-view, and obviously, great championship reigns start with great championship defenses.”

On his experience in Triple Threat matches: “I’ve been in these environments before; I’ve been in some of the most memorable three ways in the history of professional wrestling. I know what to do in these situations.”

On the heat between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page: “A lot of people would think in my position, ‘You take advantage of that, you take advantage of that singular hatred.’ But you know, that’s what makes this situation more dangerous. The fact that they would charge at each other with reckless abandon? That leads to people getting flash-pinned.”

Samoa Joe defends his title later tonight at AEW Revolution against Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland. The show is being held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.