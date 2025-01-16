Samoa Joe Makes Return On AEW Dynamite, Makes Save For HOOK

Samoa Joe is back on AEW TV, making his return on Dynamite to save HOOK from the Patriarchy. Wednesday night’s show saw the former AEW World Champion make his return to TV to make the save alongside Katsuyori Shibata for HOOK, who was getting set up for a Con-Chair-To by Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Chris Sabian.

Joe has been off of AEW TV since July of last year. He was written off of TV after Chris Jericho put him through a wall with a forklift during a match between them.