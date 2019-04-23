wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Makes Return to Raw in Opening Segment (Pics, Video)
– Samoa Joe made his return to Raw in the opening segment of tonight’s episode. You can see pics and video of Joe coming down to the ring to interrupt Triple H and Seth Rollins, who were discussing the triple threat matches taking place on the show to help determine Rollins’ WWE Universal Championship challenger at Money in the Bank.
Joe said he was using the opportunity to remind people that he does what he wants, when he wants, and said that he was going to follow Becky Lynch’s lead in becming a double champion. That brought Rey Mysterio out, who followed by Drew McIntyre, The Miz, Baron Corbin, and AJ Styles in order. Each man made their case as to why they were going to move on and become Rollins’ challenger. Rollins said it didn’t matter who he faced because he was Seth Rollins and would burn it down.
