Samoa Joe Wants Matches With Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay in AEW

During a panel at Terrificon (via Fightful), Samoa Joe named both Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega as opponents he still wants to face in AEW. Omega is currently out due to diverticulitis, but is said to be doing much better after surgery.

Joe said: “I mean, several dudes. We got Kenny Omega coming back, we got Will Ospreay. The list really goes on and on. There are a lot of matchups that are fresh that haven’t been had yet, but those two definitely jump to the top of the list.“