wrestling / News
WWE News: Samoa Joe Shares His Own Message For Father’s Day, Full Alexa Bliss Vs. Mickie James TLC 2017 Match
June 16, 2019 | Posted by
– Samoa Joe had his own message of gratitude for Father’s Day and it was in his inimitable style. As you can see below, Joe expressed his thanks for all the wishes for “the many people I’ve ‘sonned’ over my career. And, of course, he signed it, “Sincerely, The Champion of The United States of America”:
I would like to express my gratitude for the overwhelming amount of Happy Father’s day wishes I’ve received from the many people I’ve “sonned” over my career.
Sincerely,
The Champion of The United States of America 🇺🇸
— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) June 16, 2019
– WWE posted the full Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James match from TLC 2017 online. The match saw Bliss retain the Raw Women’s Championship by defeating James:
More Trending Stories
- Edge Remembers Surprising Umaga By Dressing As Him At Live Event
- Batista Claims AEW Is Not ‘Legitimate Competition’ to WWE, Thinks WWE Is Too Far Ahead of the Game, Says ‘I Will Go Broke Before I Have Another Wrestling Match’
- Jon Moxley Returns to US Independents, Beats Darby Allin at Brass City Brawl (Video)
- Bruce Prichard on Contract Negotiations With AJ Styles in TNA, Dixie Carter Not Wanting to Commit More to Keep Styles
- Konnan Says Nancy Benoit Should Be in WWE Hall of Fame, Talks Whether WCW Talent Knew Hulk Hogan Was Joining nWo