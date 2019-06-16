wrestling / News

WWE News: Samoa Joe Shares His Own Message For Father’s Day, Full Alexa Bliss Vs. Mickie James TLC 2017 Match

June 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Samoa Joe had his own message of gratitude for Father’s Day and it was in his inimitable style. As you can see below, Joe expressed his thanks for all the wishes for “the many people I’ve ‘sonned’ over my career. And, of course, he signed it, “Sincerely, The Champion of The United States of America”:

– WWE posted the full Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James match from TLC 2017 online. The match saw Bliss retain the Raw Women’s Championship by defeating James:

