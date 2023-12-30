Samoa Joe Sends A Message To MJF Before AEW Worlds End

Samoa Joe is set to challenge MJF for the AEW World title tonight at Worlds End and had a message for him prior to that. AEW shared a video of Joe backstage after Dynamite, where he commented on his betrayal of MJF.

When asked about wanting the champion at 100%, Joe said: “Oh, you thought that’s what I said? See, that’s exactly what I wanted people like you and Max to think. Because we’re playing asymmetrical warfare, right? I mean Max started this. I’m a man of simple combative means. I’ll meet you in the streets, I’ll meet you in the ring, I’ll meet you at your house and let you catch this fade. And it’s quite easy…all you have to do is show up, Max. But at Grand Slam, you didn’t show up. You showed up with your friends. You showed up with a plan. You had everything figured out, Max. Or did you? Because in a world full of checkers players, I’m out here playing chess, Max. You never saw this coming. You’ve been worried about a devil the whole time, when you really needed to be worried about destiny.”