Samoa Joe Wants To See More Personality Out of HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata

During an appearance at Terrificon (via Fightful), Samoa Joe spoke about working with HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata and said he wanted to see the two show more personality. The pair aligned to feud with Chris Jericho, Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

Joe said: “It was kind of just talking with HOOK and knowing Shibata and seeing those two talents, I wanted to do something different with them. I wanted for the world to see a little bit more of both of their personalities and so I sat there and you know, sat with Tony and we kind of figured out that this would be kind of a good grouping of us three. I think within the past few weeks, we’ve been seeing a lot more often their personality and a lot more of what they’re capable of. That was really how it all came together.“