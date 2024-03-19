– During a recent interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub, AEW World Champion Samoa Joe was asked to name of his personal Mount Rushmore of wrestling big men. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Samoe Joe’s Mount Rushmore of wrestling nicknames: “I think Vader’s definitely on that list. I’d put Mark Henry on there, man. Mark’s a guy who just consistently — I mean, strong as all get-out. Haku… y’know, I think he should qualify as a big man. [Bam Bam] Bigelow, more than deserving of a big man spot on that list.”

On his fifth name to add to the list: “When you talk about a guy who defined a genre, I think [Undertaker]’s definitely on there, too.”

On last week’s Big Business edition of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe successfully defended his title against Wardlow.