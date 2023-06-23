wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Awarded New ROH World TV Title Belt On This Week’s ROH TV
Samoa Joe has a new ROH World Television Championship belt following this week’s ROH TV. Thursday’s show saw new footage shown from Saturday’s AEW Collision taping in which Joe was presented with the new title belt by Tony Khan and ROH’s board of directors, Jerry Lynn and Stokely Hathaway.
You can see the video of the segment below:
