wrestling / News

Samoa Joe Awarded New ROH World TV Title Belt On This Week’s ROH TV

June 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Samoa Joe ROH TV Title Image Credit; ROH

Samoa Joe has a new ROH World Television Championship belt following this week’s ROH TV. Thursday’s show saw new footage shown from Saturday’s AEW Collision taping in which Joe was presented with the new title belt by Tony Khan and ROH’s board of directors, Jerry Lynn and Stokely Hathaway.

You can see the video of the segment below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH TV, Samoa Joe, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading