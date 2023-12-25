Samoa Joe on Nick Wayne Being Part of a Big Angle After Joining AEW

– During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, AEW star Samoa Joe discussed 18-year-old Nick Wayne signing with AEW and getting a big opportunity in the company at such a young age. Joe said he doesn’t mind this and likes that there’s a pipeline for younger talent to get such opportunities. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Samoa Joe on Nick Wayne being part of a big angle in AEW: “You know, some people would be a little bit upset or pissed off about it, nah, that’s mission accomplished, that’s what I wanted. I wanted there to be a pipeline for young guys to get into real work and there wasn’t a lot of real work at the time WCW had closed down, ECW was also kind of in its last phases of its existence, so it was a very, very difficult time.”

On the veterans who are advising Nick Wayne: “All I know is a lot of those producers and people who supposedly are telling him what to do? These are trusted voices of the industry who have a lot of experience. Some of the most fundamentally career-changing things came from good stage advice from people who knew what the hell they were doing.”

Wayne is now acting as an enforcer and protege for TNT Champion Christian Cage, the self-proclaimed Patriarch of AEW.