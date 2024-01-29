Samoa Joe On His ‘Nope’ Defense Against Dives, Proving Naysayers Wrong

Samoa Joe has delighted fans with his tactic for dealing with dives, and he discussed the “nope” spot in a new interview. Joe has gone viral for his habit of just walking out of the way when high fliers dive at him, and he spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso about it and more. You can read highlights below:

On his ‘nope’ tactic: “As a small youth in my younger days, if I saw something large or very destructive coming toward me, it was only natural to step aside. It’s not rocket science…The cavemen understood this, too. If you see a rock coming toward you from the top of the hill, move a little to the left.”

On his title reign: “I don’t harp on the fact that I’m not a chosen one. It’s never stopped me from doing anything I wanted to accomplish in this industry. The only people who believe that are the naysayers. I’ve proven them wrong throughout the entirety of my career, and I’ll continue to do so. I knew I was the truth from the get-go. There’s nothing anyone can say that will stop that.”