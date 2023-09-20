Samoa Joe On Using NXT Takeover Shove In Feud With MJF, Being Back In a World Title Feud

Samoa Joe is facing MJF for the AEW World Title at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, and he discussed using his famous shove of MJF at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn II in their feud and more. Joe famously shoved a then-unknown MJF who was playing a security person at the WWE PPV, a moment which became heavily memed after MJF became a star. Joe talked about using that moment in their feud during his conversation with the New York Post, and you can see some highlights below:

On what it means to be back in a world championship feud: “It’s unusual. I think when you look at the breadth of my career, to me I’m never surprised. This is what you set out to do. These are the expectations I put on myself. I’ve been counted out. I think I’m on my third one now, legitimately as far as it’s done, over with. As long as we keep moving forward, keep finding ways to entertain fans, I’ll be out here doing my thing with the same expectations. Not surprised at all we are where we are.”

On using the moment where he pushed MJF at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn II in AEW: “I don’t think we necessarily had to get to it through that meme or avenue because I think he’s a very talented individual, much like myself. I think we have an innate ability to go out and pick a fight no matter what the circumstances are. It obviously was something that stuck out in a lot of peoples’ minds. I knew for a lot of people it was a funny iconic moment. Why fight the flow?”

On what he remembers about filming that moment: “I always feel like if you’re gonna take up screen time at least be somewhat interesting. We were walking down the hallway. He was maybe doing too good of a job trying to clear things out. I put him up into the wall. I think after everyone kind of took a look at it and had a hilarious chuckle and it ended up sticking around and staying.

“I think it was close to live where we had a little bit of a delay because we were running (video) packages and stuff like that. By the time it got to the truck it was gonna be broadcast pretty shortly afterward and they were all about it.”

On being MJF’s opponent at Dynamite: Grand Slam: “I think he’s at a point in his career now where he needs to find out how he stacks up against the most terrifying and most inopportune situations and I think I present that to him. We’ll see how he does.”