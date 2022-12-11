Samoa Joe Offers A Few Names He Thinks Are Qualified For The ROH Hall Of Fame

Speaking at the post-ROH Final Battle media scrum, Samoa Joe fielded a question due to his induction as one of the first members of the ROH Hall of Fame earlier in 2022 (per

Wrestling Inc). He listed a few names of candidates he thinks would be worthy of induction in the future. You can read a few highlights and watch the full interview below.

On who he thinks should be inducted into the ROH HOF: “It’s a long list. I mean, obviously, I think the Briscoes are up there. When you talk about stalwart guys who held down the fort and really represented ROH for a considerable amount of time, you gotta think about the Briscoes.”

On what qualifies someone for the HOF in his mind: “These are not people that you don’t know. I think everybody is well aware of who the Hall of Famers are in ROH because of the impact they’ve had on this industry — the long-lasting impact they’ve had on this industry.”