Samoa Joe On His Goals in NXT, Possible In-Ring Return, Praises Women’s Roster

Samoa Joe is back in NXT, and he discussed his goals on the brand and possible in-ring return in a new interview. Joe spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below. It is worth noting that the article made it clear that as of now, Joe is still not cleared for in-ring action.

On a possible in-ring return on NXT: “Guys on the roster, they’ve told me they want this matchup, too. I couldn’t really pay heed to that when I was on Raw. Those matchups weren’t going to happen then. But now I’m here. Let’s see if they’re still as loud.”

​On his goals in NXT: “It means the world to me that people honor my legacy and have good memories about matches I’ve been in. That really means a lot. But I’ve always been focused on what I can do next. I don’t want to dwell on accolades. I didn’t build my career off fond memories. I do what I do and give the fans something to look forward to.”

​On the NXT talent roster: “A lot of why I’m back is the people I’m working with in NXT. It starts with the passion of Hunter and Shawn Michaels, who is an incredible mind. And I’m amazed at the women on the roster. They’re beyond incredible. Some are very young in their careers, and they’re exceptional—look at how Raquel [González], she’s been fantastic. Then look at Ember Moon, Dakota Kai, Io Shirai. It’s a murderer’s row of top-tier, internationally certified talent. NXT, they’re putting out an incredible wrestling program.”

On the Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly match at Great American Bash: “Me and Punk is a great analogy, but me and AJ have also been those eternal enemies. It’s kind of like Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, a real contentious relationship and a transcendent rivalry. It’s gone past the bounds of just NXT. This dates back years and years, and they’re both at the top of their game. Kyle O’Reilly is one of the more innovative individuals I’ve seen. He’s been able to adapt a lot of his training in martial arts and bring it to pro wrestling in really smart, brilliant ways. Adam Cole just delivers. You can’t ask much more than that. I’m looking forward to this matchup. It’s gone down a few times, and every time it has, it’s been fantastic. This one will be no different.”