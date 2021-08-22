Samoa Joe on How Quickly He Decided to Return to WWE NXT, His Thoughts on Upcoming Changes to NXT

– Speaking to WrestlingInc.com & Nick Hausman at the recent WWE tryouts at the WWE Performance Center during SummerSlam weekend, NXT talent and scout Samoa Joe discussed NXT TakeOver 36, the upcoming changes to NXT and more. Below are some highlights:

On how quick he made the decision to come back to NXT: “Relatively quick. Obviously myself and Hunter had discussions for years, kind of casual on and off discussions about transitioning to NXT in an expanded role with the brand now. When it came about, it was a pretty quick transition and easy decision. I’m here [at the WWE Tryouts], I work with the scouting department, I actually work with NXT talent acquisition and go out and find the next superstar. That is a major part of my role now and one I really enjoy.”

Samoa Joe on his past work in talent development: “I’ve always kind of had a hand in talent development no matter where I’ve worked or where I’ve been. Including past companies, doing off-end shows in the UK to bring in new talent. It’s never been something that’s been far from my process or far from me. At times, I worked in New Japan developing talent too early on so the transition to this and me getting into this role was kind of predestined. Everybody knew I was doing it already so why not have me do it for the WWE.”

Joe on upcoming changes to NXT: “Absolutely, it always changes. This is the thing that really is a touch confusing about the ‘NXT is changing’ thing. It’s never been the same thing its entire existence. From when I entered NXT to now, it’s been drastically different, it’s changed so much. The athlete, the stars that have come from NXT have completely shifted over from 4,3,2,1 year ago. To see this big vale of surprise that things are changing in NXT, it’s just yet another evolution of NXT and it will change again and after that it will change yet again. I’m failing to see the uproar when NXT is essentially doing what it has always done and what it will continue to do in the future.”