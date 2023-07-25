Samoa Joe On His On-Screen Dynamic With Stokely Hathaway, Says He’s An ‘Advisor’

Samoa Joe has been influential on Stokely Hathaway’s actions as a ROH Board of Directors member, and he recently talked about their relationship on screen. Joe spoke with WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard for a recent interview and he discussed Hathaway’s claims that Joe is “extorting” him and more. You can see a couple of highlights below (h/t to Fightful for the transcription):

On his relationship with Hathaway: “Stokely, he’s very much in control. He’s doing his best. I just serve as an advisory committee to most of his moves and actions and things that he does. When he decides to breathe, eat, go anywhere. So that’s really kind of the basis of our relationship. I’m glad that he trusts me enough to advise him to do the right things, and so far, he has not disappointed. If he does, I just really hope he’s ready for the consequences that could come down from terrible decisions.”

On Hathaway claiming he’s being “extorted” by Joe: “He’s so crazy sometimes. He is wild. It’s our little language. He’s like, ‘Stop extorting me,’ but it’s just like a big brother-little brother. Little brother, you gotta do a little more work than big brother, but that’s just the nature of things. He always has little funny cute pet names for things that I do, and extortion is one of them. What can I say? He’s a screwball.”