Samoa Joe Weighs In On His Time Doing WWE Commentary, What He Enjoyed About It

Samoa Joe had a lengthy stint doing commentary in WWE while he was out of action, and he recently reflected on the role. Joe spoke with Under the Ring for a new interview and you can see the highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On doing commentary in WWE: “I am not a traditionally trained broadcaster, so it was just a lot of listening, on-the-job training, kind of figuring out the lay of the land and how things go. You don’t get much time to do that, especially in WWE. But luckily we had that opportunity and it was fun, it was fun while I did it.”

On what he enjoyed about the role: “To be able to be part of the storytelling for a lot of your contemporaries, who you respect greatly and you want to see them do well. It was a really fun opportunity and I enjoyed it.”

On if he may do commentary in AEW: “I’ve stopped trying to predict my future as it’s gone so chaotic and crazy. I am just kind of riding the wave.”