Samoa Joe On His Plans For Beating MJF At Worlds End, Helping Him Against The Devil

Samoa Joe has a simple plan for defeating MJF when they meet at AEW Worlds End. Joe will challenge MJF for the World Championship at the December 30th PPV, and he spoke on Niko Exxtra about the match and more. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On his plan for MJF at Worlds End: “I think everybody knows what I’m going to do. I’m going to pummel him unmercifully, snatch his soul and beat him until he hands it to me and begs me to stop. I mean that is what’s on the agenda but I said that leading into our last big televised event before we get into World’s End. You know, we might start the party a little bit early if the opportunity presents itself.”

On helping MJF against The Devil’s minions when they’re set to face off: “A lot of people have a little bit of trouble understanding this concept but but I’ll put it like this. MJF was victorious last time we were in his hometown, some dastardly tactics were used but I respect the man’s stick-to-it-iveness as far as wanting to get the job done. Now we’re going back to his hometown I want the very best MJF there. I want the finest version of MJF to show up so that when I destroy him completely in front of all his friends and loved ones there are no excuses.”