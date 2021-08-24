Samoa Joe Weighs In on Possible Main Roster Return, Vince McMahon’s NXT Involvement

Samoa Joe may be the new NXT Champion, but he won’t rule out a return to the main roster down the line. Joe spoke with SO CATCH by Hal 2 and you can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On a possible main roster return: “That’s always in the cards, let’s be honest. RAW and Smackdown and NXT are the three rotating brands in WWE. I think at this point, especially in the last decade, you can say anything can happen. So I think it’s foolish to discount that fact. I think me saying that now would lead to me looking like a fool in a couple of years.”

On Vince McMahon’s involvement in NXT: “I think he perceives it as the future of his company. I think he’s heavily invested in it. You know it’s funny, I read all this stuff that I hear from people. At the same time, he’s probably the biggest proponent of its existence and much of what has happened in it thus far.

“NXT is the future of WWE, and its a big reason why I’m excited to be associated with it. Because I get to delve into the future. I get to work on new things and new projects and new stars in the world. At this point in my career I’m very excited to be involved with it.”