Samoa Joe Praises Lars Sullivan, Matt Riddle, & Keith Lee

Samoa Joe recently spoke with City Pages, praising NXT’s Lars Sullivan, Matt Riddle, & Keith Lee and commenting on using the muscle buster again…

On Lars Sullivan, Matt Riddle, & Keith Lee: “NXT is a murderer’s row,” said Joe. “Lars Sullivan, here’s a guy that I feel a lot of fans haven’t really seen his full potential, and he’s getting to come into his own. He’ll be an interesting addition to whichever roster he lands on. Keith Lee is a big, incredible athlete. Then there’s Matt Riddle. He has a tremendous combat pedigree, and he’s made a triumphant transition to pro wrestling. He’s a force to be reckoned with.”

On Using The Muscle Buster Again: “The Muscle Buster is something I use at my pleasure when I choose to,” said Joe. “Trust me, when the opportunity arises and the conditions are right, you never know what I’ll pull out. Maybe I’m not ready to pull it out of my arsenal yet.”