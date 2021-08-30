Samoa Joe Praises Santos Escobar, Says He’d Face Him For NXT Title

In an interview with Mediotiempo, Samoa Joe praised Legado del Fantasma leader Santos Escobar and spoke about the possibility of the two facing off for the NXT title. Here are highlights:

He said: “I open the doors to everyone, it’s time for them to stop looking and start acting. I didn’t see him show himself when he should, but I always want to fight against the best, regardless of whether they are Mexican or of any nationality, if it is worth challenging me. for the championship, of course I give the option to Santos and to all those who want to test themselves. He is an exceptional talent , he comes from a family wrestling legacy and he knows this business perfectly. He has the Mexican school, he is athletic, agile, he knows how to fly, but he has also understood what we are looking for in WWE, he shows personality and charisma, he is definitely from the best in NXT, not for nothing did he already had a championship.“