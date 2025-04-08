Samoa Joe Recalls Promos In Feud Against Brock Lesnar

Samoa Joe feuded with Brock Lesnar back in 2017, and he recently recalled his promos opposite Lesnar. Joe looked back at the rivalry in his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, and you can see some highlights below:

On Lesnar not knowing Joe was going to go that hard: “Yeah, Brock was surprised too… No, I mean, well a lot of that too and I’m not sure, there’s a lot of promos I had with Brock. But Brock really liked the kind of chaotic energy, I brought things and he loved that. I would say whatever I wanted to say to him and to his face because he understood what I’m trying to do, he understood. You want to flip off Brock Lesnar to his face and have people go, what are you doing, dude? That uneasiness, that kind of tension in the air. I think that also is just an important part of bringing interest and care into matches is building that tension, just knowing that when the dam finally breaks all hell’s gonna break loose.”

On his line telling Lesnar to “look at me when I’m talking to you”: “Yeah, I may have in the grand creative scheme of things went a little overboard there. It was fine. But I just remember when I walked back through the curtain, Hunter is like, Oh, awesome. Everybody’s stoked. And I remember I just looked over at Vince, and he’s just like, [flatly] ‘Yeah, good job.’ Because I think he wanted a different look to how everybody was in the ring. But sometimes when I’m out there, I’m on the mic and you get me jazzed up, and I’m all my s**t, I just flow with the character, and then it gets wild.”