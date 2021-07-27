Samoa Joe, Raquel Gonzalez Segments Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced two new segments for tonight’s edition of NXT, which will air on the SyFy channel due to USA Network’s ongoing coverage of the Olympics. Samoa Joe is set to address the NXT Universe, while current NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez will address the NXT women’s division.

Here are the previews for both segments from WWE:

Samoa Joe addresses the NXT universe After being further provoked by NXT Champion Karrion Kross’ attack on William Regal at the conclusion of last week’s episode of NXT, the no-doubt infuriated Samoa Joe will once again come before the NXT Universe. Kross has called down the thunder. Now the only question is: What exactly will be the boom? Don’t miss a moment of the action, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network. Raquel Gonzalez to address the NXT women’s division After fending off a hard-fought effort from Xia Li last week, NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez is set to address the NXT Women’s division. With Dakota Kai no doubt at her side, find out what Big Mami Cool has in store for the fierce competitors of the black-and-gold locker room, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.

And here’s the updated NXT lineup:

* Adam Cole vs. Bronson Reed

* Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher vs. Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan

* NXT Breakout Tournament: Carmelo Hayes vs. Josh Briggs

* Can anything stop Karrion Kross’ reign of destruction?

