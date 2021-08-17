Samoa Joe Reflects on His Time on WWE Commentary Team, Scouting Gable Steveson

– While speaking to Louis Dangoor for Give Me Sport, NXT talent Samoa Joe discussed his time as a commentator for Raw, scouting Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, and more. Below are some highlights from Give Me Sport:

Samoa Joe on his time with the Raw commentary team: “Incredibly difficult position, especially for my compatriot who is sitting and running traffic, guys like Michael Cole, Tom (Phillips), Vic Joseph, these guys are next level when it comes to getting in the trenches and knocking it out. Anybody who sits in that seat. Raw, SmackDown, NXT, it’s an incredibly difficult place to be. That being said, it was a fantastic time. I really enjoyed learning so much more about the greater production side of what we do. How hard all those men work. From the guys slinging the cameras to the audio booms, it’s incredible the amount of physical and mental effort that goes to putting on a live show every week. It was a lot of fun and I enjoyed it a tremendous amount. I learned a lot too.”

Joe on Gable Steveson being on his talent scouting radar: “I can say, from my personal standpoint, he’s definitely on my radar. Obviously, a phenomenal athlete and doing amazing. Amazing victory in the Olympics. Tremendous athlete, great personality. I’ve heard nothing but glowing things about him from several people. I have a buddy at USA Judo who consistently texts me and raves and waxes philosophic about how great he is. That’s saying something. He’s a man that doesn’t hand out praise easily. He’s a tremendous athlete and I know he’s definitely on the radar.”