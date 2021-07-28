wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Reinstated, Gets NXT Championship Match For NXT Takeover 36
Samoa Joe is back in action, as he was reinstated on the active roster and has an NXT Title match at Takeover 36. On tonight’s show, Joe came out and called out Regal, saying he knew Regal wanted to fire Kross for attacking him on last week’s show. But he had a different idea, resigning as a member of NXT management and asking to be reinstated to the active roster. Regal agreed, and then also agreed to the suggestion of a match between Joe and Kross at NXT Takeover 36.
NXT Takeover 36 takes place on September 22nd. We’ll have an updated card after tonight’s show.
"@WWEKarrionKross, you're too much of a gutless coward to be in the building… So, Mr. @RealKingRegal, will you join me in the ring now." – @SamoaJoe #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/cFNKsm0Q2P
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 28, 2021
Step 3: @RealKingRegal makes @WWEKarrionKross vs. @SamoaJoe for the #NXTTitle at #NXTTakeOver 36 OFFICIAL.
Signed. Sealed. DELIVERED. #TickTock #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Dz2ibNSBeO
— WWE (@WWE) July 28, 2021
TICK. TOCK. ⏰
We're counting down the seconds until @SamoaJoe and @WWEKarrionKross throw down at #NXTTakeOver 36 on Sunday, August 22. #WWENXT @RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/ZZBm73Qls1
— WWE (@WWE) July 28, 2021
#ThankYouRegal. #NXTTakeOver #WWENXT @SamoaJoe @RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/btWY4ArYnp
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 28, 2021
