Samoa Joe Reinstated, Gets NXT Championship Match For NXT Takeover 36

Samoa Joe is back in action, as he was reinstated on the active roster and has an NXT Title match at Takeover 36. On tonight’s show, Joe came out and called out Regal, saying he knew Regal wanted to fire Kross for attacking him on last week’s show. But he had a different idea, resigning as a member of NXT management and asking to be reinstated to the active roster. Regal agreed, and then also agreed to the suggestion of a match between Joe and Kross at NXT Takeover 36.

NXT Takeover 36 takes place on September 22nd. We’ll have an updated card after tonight’s show.