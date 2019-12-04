Samoa Joe Remaining on Raw Commentary, Dio Maddin Returning to WWE Performance Center

– Samoa Joe will be a voice of Raw for the immediate future, continuing in the role he filled this week. Ryan Satin revealed on WWE Backstage that Joe, who appeared on Raw’s commentary team this week, will continue in that role as his thumb injury heals and Dio Maddin, who he replaced, will be returning to the Performance Center to train as an in-ring talent.

Maddin has been off TV since being attacked by Brock Lesnar in October. Joe, meanwhile, has been away from the ring due to his injury. There’s no word when he’ll be back in the ring.

