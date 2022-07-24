wrestling / News

Samoa Joe Retains ROH Television Title At Death Before Dishonor (Clips)

July 23, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Death Before Dishonor Samoa Joe Image Credit: ROH

After months of Jay Lethal calling him out, Samoa Joe showed up to ROH Death Before Dishonor and retained the Television title. Joe managed to survive interference from Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt, as well as a belt shot and a Lethal Injection, to choke Lethal out.

Joe is currently in the middle of his first reign as the TV champion. He defeated Minoru Suzuki to win the belt on the April 13, 2022 episode of Dynamite.

You can follow along with our live coverage here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH Death Before Dishonor, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading