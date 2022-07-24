wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Retains ROH Television Title At Death Before Dishonor (Clips)
After months of Jay Lethal calling him out, Samoa Joe showed up to ROH Death Before Dishonor and retained the Television title. Joe managed to survive interference from Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt, as well as a belt shot and a Lethal Injection, to choke Lethal out.
Joe is currently in the middle of his first reign as the TV champion. He defeated Minoru Suzuki to win the belt on the April 13, 2022 episode of Dynamite.
You can follow along with our live coverage here.
.@TheLethalJay, with @sonjaydutterson and @hellosatnam, makes his way to the ring for this #ROH World TV Championship match! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/i80BkJptOQ
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
No time for extended entrances; the action gets right underway as #ROH World TV Champion @SamoaJoe and @TheLethalJay collide! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/uTiCvTKuKH
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
A history of bad blood just rising to the surface between Samoa Joe and Jay Lethal! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/20Q3woyQKf
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Satnam is sent packing and the match finally starts! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/lkGpTUJrWF
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Samoa Joe is not here to play. Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/lyecEVGZGG
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Samoa Joe PLANTS Jay Lethal! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/XbJc7KnXgM
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Both Lethal and Joe trying everything to end this war right now! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/GnfZxImSh4
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
The distraction of Sonjay gives Jay Lethal the opportunity to take advantage of Samoa Joe! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/l3CQSSGlCK
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
#AndStill!!! Your #ROH World TV Champion @SamoaJoe retains the title! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/VgbCemGO5F
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Details On Who Is Leading WWE Creative After Vince McMahon’s Retirement
- Jim Ross On Shawn Michaels & Triple H’s Input On Formation Of DX, His Reaction To Their Controversial Segments
- Details On Brock Lesnar’s Appearance on Smackdown After Reported Walkout
- More On Brock Lesnar Walking Out of Smackdown, Reportedly Over Vince McMahon Retirement