Samoa Joe Retains ROH Television Title At Death Before Dishonor (Clips)

After months of Jay Lethal calling him out, Samoa Joe showed up to ROH Death Before Dishonor and retained the Television title. Joe managed to survive interference from Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt, as well as a belt shot and a Lethal Injection, to choke Lethal out.

Joe is currently in the middle of his first reign as the TV champion. He defeated Minoru Suzuki to win the belt on the April 13, 2022 episode of Dynamite.

A history of bad blood just rising to the surface between Samoa Joe and Jay Lethal! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/20Q3woyQKf — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022