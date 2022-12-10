wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Retains ROH TV Title At Final Battle
On a night with several title changes, Samoa Joe managed to keep the ROH Television title at Final Battle. He defeated Juice Robinson with a Muscle Buster to retain.
This is Joe’s first reign as TV champion. He has held the belt for 240 days after winning it from Minoru Suzuki on the April 13 episode of AEW Dynamite.
You can follow along with our live coverage of Final Battle here.
For the #ROH World Television Title, #RockHard Juice Robinson makes his way to the ring to challenge the #KingOfTelevision, Champion @SamoaJoe!
Order #ROHFinalBattle on PPV now!@BRWrestling: https://t.co/EdGVni5sMA
Available on all major providers pic.twitter.com/N3LTwp0jQ2
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
He is the #ROH World TV Champion and TNT Champion, the #KingOfTelevision, @SamoaJoe!
Order #ROHFinalBattle on PPV now!@BRWrestling: https://t.co/EdGVni5sMA
Available on all major providers pic.twitter.com/HoXtfWIRYo
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
.@SamoaJoe catches Juice on the outside, but Juice finds a way to escape!
Order #ROHFinalBattle on PPV now!@BRWrestling: https://t.co/EdGVni5sMA
Available on all major providers pic.twitter.com/wWEIB6e0m8
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
.@SamoaJoe flattens Juice!!
Order #ROHFinalBattle on PPV now!@BRWrestling: https://t.co/EdGVni5sMA
Available on all major providers pic.twitter.com/VlVawsskop
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
Juice Robinson with the huge cannonball into the Champ!
Order #ROHFinalBattle on PPV now!@BRWrestling: https://t.co/EdGVni5sMA
Available on all major providers pic.twitter.com/lXYwvXeNug
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
Muscle Buster by @SamoaJoe lands!
Order #ROHFinalBattle on PPV now!@BRWrestling: https://t.co/EdGVni5sMA
Available on all major providers pic.twitter.com/iR3oYmmbCx
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Josh Alexander On The Injury That Led To His Wearing Headgear, How It’s Become His Trademark
- Kevin Nash Recalls Larry Zbyszko Getting Stoned Before WWE Hall of Fame Induction
- Note on Wrestler Spotted In Pittsburgh Ahead of Tonight’s WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Latest Backstage Update On WWE Plans for Roman Reigns At WrestleMania