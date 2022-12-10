Samoa Joe Retains ROH TV Title At Final Battle

On a night with several title changes, Samoa Joe managed to keep the ROH Television title at Final Battle. He defeated Juice Robinson with a Muscle Buster to retain.

This is Joe’s first reign as TV champion. He has held the belt for 240 days after winning it from Minoru Suzuki on the April 13 episode of AEW Dynamite.

You can follow along with our live coverage of Final Battle here.

