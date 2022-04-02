Samoa Joe Reflects On Why He Returned To WWE After His First Release

As noted, Samoa Joe made his return to Ring of Honor at ROH Supercard of Honor on Friday, and in the postshow media scrum, he reflected on his decision to return to WWE after his first release and Tony Khan impacting his choice to join AEW and appear in ROH. Here’s what Joe had to say (via Fightful):

Samoa Joe on why he returned to WWE after being released: “At this point, in my career, what I have done, the second release…my going back to WWE was majorly because of the people I had worked with and the relationship I had built in the company, namely Triple H and William Regal. As Triple H, dealing with his situation, which I knew about and was way more concerned about than my employment, and Regal and his departure, I knew the writing was on the wall for me, which is fine. We were a big collective team and a big collective think tank within the company and they went a different way. As far as the release, it’s an up and down process for a lot of people. For me, it just freed me up to pursue a lot of projects that I really want to work on and freed me up to talk with Tony and talk about the future of what he wanted to do and I was very surprised a lot of that matched up.”

On how Tony Khan purchasing ROH impacted his decision to join the company: “It played a role, the initial discussion, obviously Tony was playing his cards close to his chest and not revealing things, heavily alluded to it, but never quite revealing. It did play a role. Obviously, I have a lot of my legacy tied with [ROH] and a lot of work that many fans have enjoyed over the years has been affiliated with the promotion. To see it and to be a part of it and help influence the future of it was kind of an unmissable opportunity.”